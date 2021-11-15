Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Bluey: why adults love re-watching Australian kids' TV from their childhoods

By Djoymi Baker, Lecturer in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Jessica Balanzategui, Senior Lecturer in Cinema and Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Joanna McIntyre, Lecturer in Media Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Liam Burke, Associate Professor and Cinema and Screen Studies Discipline Leader, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Research shows that adults, even without kids, have used lockdown and the advent of streaming services, to revisit the shows they enjoyed as children.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Good design lies at the heart of normalising disability – NZ’s new Ministry for Disabled People must make it a priority
~ We need to design housing for Indigenous communities that can withstand the impacts of climate change
~ Making Australian research free for everyone to read sounds ideal. But the Chief Scientist's open-access plan isn't risk-free
~ Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away
~ How do pigeons find their way home? We looked in their ears with a diamond-based quantum microscope to find out
~ The world has made more progress on climate change than you might think – or might have predicted a decade ago
~ Alex Jones loses Sandy Hook case, but important defamation issues remain unresolved
~ The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work
~ Competing with confidence: Why we need to bring women's sport uniforms into the 21st century
~ Workplaces can help promote exercise, but job conditions remain a major hurdle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter