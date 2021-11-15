'Cowboy Bebop': Groundbreaking anime series earns a Netflix remake for iconic artistic fusion
By J. Andrew Deman, Professor of English, University of Waterloo
Matthew Poulter, PhD Candidate in Communication and Culture, York University, Canada
‘Cowboy Bebop’ drew international viewers with its genre-bending fusion of American mafia movies, Italian westerns, Japanese cyberpunk, Hong-Kong style martial arts and its its eclectic soundtrack.
