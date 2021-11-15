Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Got $1.2T to invest in roads and other infrastructure? Here's how to figure out how to spend it wisely

By Anna Nagurney, Eugene M. Isenberg Chair in Integrative Studies, University of Massachusetts Amherst
As President Biden signs the bipartisan infrastructure bill, it’s important to determine which road, freight and information networks are the most vital to protect.


© The Conversation -


