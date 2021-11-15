Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seasonal depression: why it happens – and how to manage the symptoms

By Harriet Bowyer, Lecturer in Applied Psychology/Clinical Psychologist, Glasgow Caledonian University
With the weather getting colder and the days becoming shorter, some people are noticing they have less energy and aren’t feeling as positive as they usually do. While these feelings may be temporary for some, around one in three people consistently struggles through the autumn and winter months with a type of depression known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) – also known as seasonal…


© The Conversation -


