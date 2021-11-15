Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: how do we feel thirsty?

By Roshan Rigby, PhD Candidate in Nutrition and Dietetics, Griffith University
Clare Van Dorssen, Knowledge Translation and Impact Coordinator, Griffith University
Lauren Ball, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow, Menzies Health Institute, Griffith University
Share this article
Our brain is amazing. It tells us when we need to drink more water. And one of the ways it tells us is to make us feel thirsty.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt: US Advocate’s Father Held Incommunicado
~ Victoria's controversial pandemic bill: 6 ways for the government to show it is serious about scrutiny
~ ShoPaapaa, a film about COVID lockdowns, is long and excruciatingly dull – but weren't lockdowns, too?
~ Top economists see no prolonged high inflation, no rate hike next year
~ I chose the electricity retailer offering the best deal for my home. That's not what I got
~ Antarctic bacteria live on air and make their own water using hydrogen as fuel
~ COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore
~ Coalition improves but Morrison's slide continues in Newspoll; Liberals in danger in Kooyong
~ Egypt: Rampant Abuses Make for Poor Climate Host
~ Mrs Morland and Isabella Murrell: the brutal murder of a domestic angel on the diggings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter