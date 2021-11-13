Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antigua and Barbuda says polluters ‘must pay,’ as climate change remains existential threat to Small Island Developing States

By Zico Cozier
Many small island developing states (SIDS) are struggling to survive, prompting the Caribbean island state of Antigua and Barbuda to call for financial compensation at COP26 for "loss and damage".


