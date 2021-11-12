Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A literary landscape in flux: Fiston Mwanza Mujila's take on Congolese and diasporic literature

By Filip Noubel
According to Congolese-Austrian author Fiston Mwanza Mujila, Francophone African authors face a number of challenges, the first being the nature of the French literary scene.


© Global Voices -


