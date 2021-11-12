Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Shelve ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele delivers his annual address to the nation before Congress, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, June 1. © 2021 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez (Washington DC) – The government of President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador has proposed a “foreign agents” bill that would severely restrict the work of independent journalists and civil society organizations, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill, which is currently being discussed in the Legislative Assembly, would require entities and people who receive funding or support from abroad to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukraine War Crimes Arrest a Step Toward Justice
~ Merck v Pfizer: here's how the two new COVID antiviral drugs work and will be used
~ South Africa's health system is on its knees: the budget offers no relief
~ COP26: why politicians have little incentive to prepare for future climate change disasters
~ Why building more homes won't solve the affordable housing problem for the millions of people who need it most
~ The Hatch Act, the law Trump deputies are said to have broken, requires government employees to work for the public interest, not partisan campaigns
~ Hip-hop's love-hate relationship with education
~ Chief Keef changed the music industry – and it's time he gets the credit he deserves
~ How 2 Jewish soldiers' court-martials put a spotlight on antisemitism and racism
~ Nurses don't want to be hailed as 'heroes' during a pandemic – they want more resources and support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter