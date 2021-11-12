Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

By Mark Rigby, Adjunct Research Fellow, University of Southern Queensland
Brad Carter, Professor (Physics), University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11.

Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pfizer's pill is the latest COVID treatment to show promise. Here are some more
~ High Court decision on $125 million fine for Volkswagen is a warning to all greenwashers
~ Here's how the government's modellers concluded net-zero would leave us better off
~ Stuck in Limbo Between Poland and Belarus
~ More voices call for the release of Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who could die in a mainland Chinese prison
~ Thailand: Cambodian Refugees Forcibly Returned
~ Only one-third of Americans link war on terrorism to 9/11
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison seeking to reconnect with voters
~ COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them
~ Mountain biking gives this Tasmanian town a sustainable future. Logging does not
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter