Human Rights Observatory

Stuck in Limbo Between Poland and Belarus

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People continue to wait at the Polish-Belarusian border in Belarus, November 10, 2021. © 2021 Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images “Die here or go to Poland.” This was the “choice” that a Kurdish man from Syria told me a Belarusian border guard had given him, as he described his horrific experiences on the Poland-Belarus border, pleading with the guard to be allowed go back to the capital, Minsk. He told me he had been pushed back from the Polish side of the border several times, sometimes violently and that his pleas for asylum were ignored by Polish border…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


