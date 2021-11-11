Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Harsh Sentence for Shouting Slogans

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Hong Kong activist Ma Chun-man attends a vigil for Marco Leung Ling-kit, a protester who fell to his death during a demonstration outside the Pacific Place mall, Hong Kong, June 15, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (New York) – The trial and harsh sentence imposed on a peaceful protester in Hong Kong shows that the authorities are using the National Security Law to curtail free expression, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 11, 2021, a Hong Kong court sentenced Ma Chun-man to five years and nine months in prison for “incitement to secession” for shouting slogans…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COP26: New Zealand depends on robust new rules for global carbon trading to meets its climate pledge
~ Corruption: how the UK compares to other countries
~ A new era of planetary exploration: what we discovered on the far side of the Moon
~ Claims of COP26's success have been unpicked – but political journalists have repeated the spin
~ Friday essay: beautiful, available and empty – how landscape photographers reinvented the colonial project in Australia
~ We studied suicide notes to learn about the language of despair – and we're training AI chatbots to do the same
~ How much time should you spend studying? Our 'Goldilocks Day' tool helps find the best balance of good grades and well-being
~ Gut bacteria don't cause autism. Autistic kids' microbiome differences are due to picky eating
~ Vital Signs: Marketing is getting in the way of markets that could get us to net-zero
~ 'The Australian way': how Morrison trashed brand Australia at COP26
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter