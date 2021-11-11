Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FW de Klerk: the last apartheid president was driven by pragmatism, not idealism

By Christi van der Westhuizen, Associate Professor, Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD), Nelson Mandela University
FW de Klerk as National Party conservative was paradoxically the right leader at the right time to relinquish white minority rule.


© The Conversation


