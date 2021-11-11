The 'Ringo Starr' of birds is now endangered – here’s how we can still save our drum-playing palm cockatoos
By Christina N. Zdenek, Lab Manager/Post-doc at the Venom Evolution Lab, The University of Queensland
Rob Heinsohn, Professor of Evolutionary and Conservation Biology, Australian National University
Australia’s largest parrot has just been listed as an endangered species. Here’s why they’re in trouble – but it’s not too late to save them.
- Thursday, November 11, 2021