Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia's capital Jakarta is sinking. Here's how to stop this

By Edvin Aldrian, Professor of Meteorology and Climatology, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Share this article
As Indonesia’s capital and most populous megacity, Jakarta needs rapid solutions to tackle the problems of land subsidence and sea-level rise.

A recent study by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) stated that, without aggressive effort, around 25% of the capital area will be submerged in 2050.

The risk could increase twofold or even more because of climate change.

In late July, US President…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ People who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital
~ The 'Ringo Starr' of birds is now endangered – here’s how we can still save our drum-playing palm cockatoos
~ Technology-enabled abuse: how 'safety by design' can reduce stalking and domestic violence
~ Leaders Meet in Paris to Support Libya Elections
~ Afghanistan Facing Famine
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen says Labor's climate policy will be 'realistic and ambitious'
~ Market immunity? How public safety warnings have little impact on drug sales volumes or company share prices
~ Book review: Sean Kelly's The Game: A Portrait of Scott Morrison
~ Postnatal psychosis is rare, but symptoms can be brushed aside as 'normal' for a new mum
~ Studies suggest no causal link between young children's screen time and later symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter