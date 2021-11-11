Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Book review: Sean Kelly's The Game: A Portrait of Scott Morrison

By Joshua Black, PhD Candidate, School of History, National Centre of Biography, Australian National University
Share this article
“How can you tell if a politician is lying?” It is a favourite joke of my grandfather’s, and the punchline is all too obvious: “His mouth will be moving.”

The joke gives succinct expression to a cynicism that has shaped Australian politics since the introduction of self-government in the 1850s. The implication, of both the joke and the culture informing it, is that the politician’s lies reflect solely on their kind and reveal nothing about the rest of us.

In his newly published profile of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Sean Kelly flips this way of thinking on its head.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ People who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital
~ The 'Ringo Starr' of birds is now endangered – here’s how we can still save our drum-playing palm cockatoos
~ Technology-enabled abuse: how 'safety by design' can reduce stalking and domestic violence
~ Indonesia's capital Jakarta is sinking. Here's how to stop this
~ Leaders Meet in Paris to Support Libya Elections
~ Afghanistan Facing Famine
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen says Labor's climate policy will be 'realistic and ambitious'
~ Market immunity? How public safety warnings have little impact on drug sales volumes or company share prices
~ Postnatal psychosis is rare, but symptoms can be brushed aside as 'normal' for a new mum
~ Studies suggest no causal link between young children's screen time and later symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter