Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Take heart at what’s unfolded at COP26 in Glasgow – the world can still hold global heating to 1.5℃

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Heading into the final days of the Glasgow summit, the goal of limiting heating below 2℃ looks attainable, and 1.5℃ is still within reach. There is still room for hope.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years
~ What is Bitcoin's fundamental value? That's a good question
~ Netflix's Sex Education is doing sex education better than most schools
~ Students' choice of university has no effect on new graduate pay, and a small impact later on. What they study matters more
~ Yes, young people are concerned about climate change. But it can drive them to take action
~ Genetic GPS system of animal development explains why limbs grow from torsos and not heads
~ COP26: what the draft climate agreement says – and why it's being criticised
~ Why are prices so high? Blame the supply chain – and that's the reason inflation is here to stay
~ Why nitrates and nitrites in processed meats are harmful – but those in vegetables aren’t
~ Trade war looms over article 16: the Northern Ireland protocol safeguard, explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter