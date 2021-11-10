Tolerance.ca
We can't afford to just build greener. We must build less

By Johannes Novy, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, School of Architecture and Cities, University of Westminster
As the built environment takes centre stage at COP26, the scale and urgency of the climate crisis and of the industry’s responsibility to address it comes into focus. A recent report from the UN’s Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction shows that the buildings and construction sector is responsible for 38% of global CO2 emissions.

Increasing attention has…


© The Conversation -


