How parents can foster 'positive creativity' in kids to make the world a better place
By Sareh Karami, Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology, Mississippi State University
Mehdi Ghahremani, Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology, Mississippi State University
Robert Sternberg, Professor of Psychology, Cornell University
Parents often want their kids to be creative. But while creativity has many benefits, it can also be used for harm. Here’s how to teach kids to harness their imagination for the common good.
- Wednesday, November 10, 2021