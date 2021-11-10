Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: Seven reasons global transport is so hard to decarbonise

By Christian Brand, Associate Professor in Transport, Energy & Environment, Transport Studies Unit, University of Oxford
Share this article
Transport accounts for 21% of global carbon emissions. It is now the largest emitting sector in many developed countries. While Europe and North America dominate historic transport emissions, much of the projected growth in emissions is in Asia.

Even if current and committed policies were to succeed, transport’s carbon emissions would still grow almost 20% by 2050. Highly ambitious policies could cut these emissions by…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Facebook will drop its facial recognition system – but here's why we should be sceptical
~ Promising COVID treatments could be growing under the sea – here's how to find them
~ Nigeria's digital currency: what the eNaira is for and why it's not perfect
~ Landmines: US Should Support Global Ban
~ While defending its migrant workers' rights overseas, Indonesia has denied the rights of foreigners to work here
~ Meet the Pacific Islanders fighting for climate action at COP26
~ Access to healthcare will no longer be denied to Mozambicans because of their clothing
~ COP26: Kenyan sports personalities call for decisive action to combat the climate crisis
~ Explainer: what is the 'good faith' defence thwarted by the High Court in Zachary Rolfe's murder trial?
~ Sex on the beach might be fun for people – but it's bad for dunes and wildlife
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter