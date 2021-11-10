Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmines: US Should Support Global Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Clearance operator from the Halo Trust clearing a steep, rocky hillside in Afghanistan. © 2004 Brian Liu/Toolbox DC The annual Landmine Monitor 2021 report recorded at least 7,073 casualties from landmines and explosive remnants of war during 2020, up from the 5,853 recorded in 2019. Myanmar government forces have used antipersonnel mines in 2021, while non-state armed groups are using them in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Colombia, India, Nigeria, and Pakistan. The Biden administration should reject a 2020 Trump administration policy that allows the US to use landmines…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COP26: Seven reasons global transport is so hard to decarbonise
~ Facebook will drop its facial recognition system – but here's why we should be sceptical
~ Promising COVID treatments could be growing under the sea – here's how to find them
~ Nigeria's digital currency: what the eNaira is for and why it's not perfect
~ While defending its migrant workers' rights overseas, Indonesia has denied the rights of foreigners to work here
~ Meet the Pacific Islanders fighting for climate action at COP26
~ Access to healthcare will no longer be denied to Mozambicans because of their clothing
~ COP26: Kenyan sports personalities call for decisive action to combat the climate crisis
~ Explainer: what is the 'good faith' defence thwarted by the High Court in Zachary Rolfe's murder trial?
~ Sex on the beach might be fun for people – but it's bad for dunes and wildlife
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter