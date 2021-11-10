Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ESG investing has a blind spot that puts the $35 trillion industry's sustainability promises in doubt: supply chains

By Tinglong Dai, Professor of Operations Management & Business Analytics, Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University
Christopher S. Tang, Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of California, Los Angeles
If you own stocks, chances are good you have heard the term ESG. It stands for environmental, social and governance, and it’s a way to laud corporate leaders who take sustainability – including climate change – and social responsibility seriously, and punish those who do not.

In less than two decades since a United Nations report drew attention to the concept, ESG investing has evolved into a


© The Conversation -


