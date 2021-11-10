Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Artificial Intelligence Regulation Threatens Social Safety Net

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager, left, and European Commissioner in charge of internal market Thierry Breton participate in a media conference on an EU approach to artificial intelligence, following a weekly meeting of EU Commissioners, at EU headquarters in Brussels, April 21, 2021. © 2021 Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP (Brussels) – The European Union’s plan to regulate artificial intelligence is ill-equipped to protect people from flawed algorithms that deprive them of lifesaving benefits and discriminate against vulnerable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Iran: Population Law Violates Women’s Rights
~ Papua New Guinea: Address Abuses Raised at UN Review
~ COP26: Greening Finance?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ How to help your child get the most protection out of their face mask
~ Why Australian uni students have a right to know class sizes before they sign up
~ Why the Australian government must listen to Torres Strait leaders on climate change
~ The fate of our planet depends on the next few days of complex diplomacy in Glasgow. Here's what needs to go right
~ Ethiopia: Blocking Tigray Aid Harms Rape Survivors
~ Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet
~ White sharks can easily mistake swimmers or surfers for seals. Our research aims to reduce the risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter