Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Australian uni students have a right to know class sizes before they sign up

By Peter Woelert, Senior Lecturer, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
You’d think class sizes would be an important consideration for students when choosing a university, but universities don’t make that information public. They should.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Iran: Population Law Violates Women’s Rights
~ EU: Artificial Intelligence Regulation Threatens Social Safety Net
~ Papua New Guinea: Address Abuses Raised at UN Review
~ COP26: Greening Finance?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ How to help your child get the most protection out of their face mask
~ Why the Australian government must listen to Torres Strait leaders on climate change
~ The fate of our planet depends on the next few days of complex diplomacy in Glasgow. Here's what needs to go right
~ Ethiopia: Blocking Tigray Aid Harms Rape Survivors
~ Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet
~ White sharks can easily mistake swimmers or surfers for seals. Our research aims to reduce the risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter