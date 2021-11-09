Tolerance.ca
Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet

By Emily Deibert, PhD Candidate in Astronomy & Astrophysics, University of Toronto
On the ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b, metal is vaporized in the heat. Studying the atmosphere of extreme planets will reveal more wild and weird weather.


© The Conversation -


