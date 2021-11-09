Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unis are using artificial intelligence to keep students sitting exams honest. But this creates its own problems

By Simon Coghlan, Senior Research Fellow in Digital Ethics, Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Shaanan Cohney, Lecturer in Cybersecurity, The University of Melbourne
Tim Miller, Associate Professor of Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence), The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The pandemic has driven the rapid uptake of programs that use artificial intelligence to monitor students sitting exams remotely. New research highlights the need for caution in its use.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet
~ White sharks can easily mistake swimmers or surfers for seals. Our research aims to reduce the risk
~ The Drover’s Wife: the Legend of Molly Johnson brings a Black woman's perspective to Australian frontier films
~ Tidal turbines could generate 11% of the UK's power – new research
~ How do NZ's vaccinated teachers have those hard conversations with their anti-vax colleagues?
~ Just don't douche – what your vaginal biome can tell you about your health and pregnancy
~ Preppers is a deep reading of colonial violence – and a hilarious, must-watch Aussie TV comedy
~ Can climate laggards change? Russia, like Australia, first needs to overcome significant domestic resistance
~ China's sixth plenum will consolidate Xi Jinping's power and chart the country's ambitions for the next 5 years
~ Australia needs better working conditions, not shaming, for Pacific Islander farm workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter