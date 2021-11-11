Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from COVID-19 for the next pandemic: We need better data on workplace transmission

By Peter Smith, Senior Scientist, Institute for Work & Health. Associate professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Andrew Curran, Chief Scientific Adviser, Honorary Professor, University of Manchester
Letitia Davis, Research epidemiologist, Instructor, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Routine collection of work information from people testing positive for COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic would have enabled better understanding of the role of workplaces in transmission.


© The Conversation -


