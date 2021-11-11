Lessons from COVID-19 for the next pandemic: We need better data on workplace transmission
By Peter Smith, Senior Scientist, Institute for Work & Health. Associate professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Andrew Curran, Chief Scientific Adviser, Honorary Professor, University of Manchester
Letitia Davis, Research epidemiologist, Instructor, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Routine collection of work information from people testing positive for COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic would have enabled better understanding of the role of workplaces in transmission.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 9, 2021