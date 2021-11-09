Tolerance.ca
Women's participation is essential to achieve global climate targets

By Joanna Collingwood, Professor of Engineering, University of Warwick
Georgia Kremmyda, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Warwick
Modupe Olufunmilayo Jimoh, Senior Teaching Fellow in Civil and Humanitarian Engineering, University of Warwick
We are engineers and scientists. We happen to be women, but first and foremost we are citizens of this planet who believe that immediate action is imperative to address the climate emergency.

The reality is that climate change affects women and men differently. Across the world, particularly in less economically developed countries, extreme weather events associated with climate change – such as droughts and floods – have harsher effects on more vulnerable people, many of whom are women. In fact, of the more than…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


