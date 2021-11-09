Tolerance.ca
COP26: meat eating is a big climate issue – but isn't getting the attention it deserves

By Emma Garnett, Sustainability Research Fellow, University of Cambridge
UK prime minister Boris Johnson launched the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow with the mantra of “coal, cars, cash and trees”. But thus far the summit has largely ignored the elephant in the room. Or rather, the cows, pigs, chickens and fish.

The global food system is currently responsible for about a quarter of all human made greenhouse gases, a figure that…


© The Conversation -


