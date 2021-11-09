Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tidal turbines could generate 11% of the UK's power – if the government funds this technology

By Danny Coles, Research Fellow in Tidal Stream Energy, University of Plymouth
The UK’s annual electricity demand is expected to more than double by 2050. To meet this daunting target without relying on fossil fuels, the government is betting big on wind power – one of the cheapest forms of renewable power available.

But in August and September 2021, calm weather caused wind energy generation to drop 60% below the seasonal average.…


© The Conversation -


