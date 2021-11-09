Tolerance.ca
Africa's forests have value for the whole world. All must pay for them

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
African forests are rich in biodiversity and provide a livelihood for more than 1 billion people. They store massive amounts of carbon and play a part in regulating climate. Forests are a global public good; they have value for the whole world. Yet they remain underfunded.

Funding forests means funding people to manage them sustainably. And this does not come cheap. For many developing nations, the money is needed for other important things like education and health, too.

In today’s episode of Pasha, Robert Nasi, director general of the Centre for International Forestry…


© The Conversation -


