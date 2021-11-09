Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr: Senegalese novelist's win is a landmark for African literature

By Caroline D. Laurent, Assistant Professor, American University of Paris (AUP)
He is the first writer from sub-Saharan Africa to lift the Prix Goncourt, one of the book world’s most important prizes. And his win matters.


