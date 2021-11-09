Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU and Armenia, partners in reform?

By OC Media
Share this article
Recent promises of multi-billion-euro investments in Armenia by the European Union signal a deepening relationship between Yerevan and Brussels and renewed EU confidence in the legacy of the 2018 Armenian revolution.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The police's new scare campaign won't stop people from using drugs. But it will increase stigma
~ In Turkey, 30 people face investigation over social media posts that ‘insulted the president’
~ Sudan: Immediately Free Detainees; Halt Arrests
~ Indonesian court allows internet blocking amid social unrest
~ Cost of Germany's climate policy
~ Marshall Haftar poised to recognize Israel
~ Vaccines and RNA messenger
~ COP26: why education for girls is crucial in the fight against climate change
~ How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action
~ We revisited Parramatta's archaeological past to reveal the deep-time history of the heart of Sydney
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter