Human Rights Observatory

Land ahoy: study shows the first continents bobbed to the surface more than 3 billion years ago

By Priyadarshi Chowdhury, Postdoctoral research fellow, Monash University
Jack Mulder, Research Associate, The University of Queensland
Oliver Nebel, Associate Professor, Monash University
Peter Cawood, Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Monash University
Dating of rocks that once formed some of the world’s first beaches suggests the first large continents grew large enough to rise above sea level roughly 3 billion or so years ago.


