Human Rights Observatory

COP26: countries are not spending nearly enough on adapting to climate change

By Olalekan Adekola, Senior Lecturer in Geography, York St John University
A report found the amount of funding needed to adapt to climate change exceeds what has so far been delivered by 80%.


© The Conversation -


