Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: what is the coldest planet in the Solar System?

By Brad Gibson, Director of the E.A. Milne Centre for Astrophysics and Head of the Department of Physics and Mathematics, University of Hull
Share this article
What is the coldest planet in the Solar System? – Sejal, aged seven, Bangalore, India

The planets in our Solar System are heated by the Sun. Here on Earth, we are about 100 million miles away from the Sun – a distance that provides the perfect temperature for life.

You might think, then, that the coldest planet in the Solar System would be Neptune, as it is the furthest away from the Sun’s warmth. Neptune is an incredible three billion miles away from the Sun.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scott Morrison spruiks electric vehicles – but rules out subsidies and an end-date for petrol cars
~ Caring, confident dads have structurally different brains – new research
~ White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection
~ Boris Johnson plans to take control of the independent Electoral Commission in another assault on democratic institutions
~ What's the difference between a PCR and antigen COVID-19 test? A molecular biologist explains
~ How one atheist laid the foundation of contemporary Hindu nationalism
~ Bridges, bike lanes, electric car chargers and more: 5 essential reads on the infrastructure bill
~ What Paul McCartney's 'The Lyrics' can teach us about harnessing our creativity
~ Do flies really throw up on your food when they land on it?
~ The handling of the Owen Paterson case is a danger to the entire fabric of British politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter