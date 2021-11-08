Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Scott Morrison spruiks electric vehicles – but rules out subsidies and an end-date for petrol cars

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
After demonising Labor’s policy on electric cars before the 2019 election, the federal government has put electric vehicles at the centre of a new “Future Fuels and Vehicles Strategy” to be released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

The policy puts another A$178 million into the government’s future fuels fund, bringing it to $250 million, for investment to encourage low emission vehicles.

The expanded fund will focus on four areas of investment: public electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure; heavy and long-distance vehicle technologies;


