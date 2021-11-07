Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scott Morrison is hiding behind future technologies, when we should just deploy what already exists

By Simon Holmes à Court, Senior advisor, Climate and Energy College, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
We already have most technologies Australia needs to make the clean energy transition. What’s missing is a plan to deploy them at huge scale.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australian companies are facing more climate-focused ESG resolutions than ever before, and they are paying quiet dividends
~ Lots of schools are moving to 'hot desking'. Is there any benefit for my child?
~ On the intimate and character-revealing photographs of Linda McCartney – Paul's wife, and a stunning artist
~ Feel alone in your eco-anxiety? Don't – it's remarkably common to feel dread about environmental decline
~ We can expect more colds and flu as COVID restrictions lift. 5 germs to look out for
~ As Papua New Guinea struggles with COVID, Australia must step up its 'vaccine diplomacy'
~ Just 1.7% of people in PNG are vaccinated against COVID. Why is resistance so fierce?
~ Rooppur: Little Russia in Bangladesh
~ Political and social crises to blame for the ‘COVID-19 disaster’ in Bulgaria
~ As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter