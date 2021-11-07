The World Bank and IMF are using flawed logic in their quest to do away with the informal sector
By Mike Rogan, Associate professor, Rhodes University
Max Gallien, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Vanessa van den Boogaard, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Influential international actors like the World Bank and the IMF should focus on expanding social protection rather than focusing on eliminating the informal economy.
