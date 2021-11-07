Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The World Bank and IMF are using flawed logic in their quest to do away with the informal sector

By Mike Rogan, Associate professor, Rhodes University
Max Gallien, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Vanessa van den Boogaard, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Share this article
Influential international actors like the World Bank and the IMF should focus on expanding social protection rather than focusing on eliminating the informal economy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Offences committed under the influence of alcohol and drugs: what the Nigerian law says
~ How granular climate information can help tea growers in Malawi and Kenya
~ Benin's groundbreaking new abortion law will save the lives of many women
~ Targeting disaster management: New research evidence from Sierra Leone
~ Negotiations underway to eliminate Kurdish mercenaries in Syria
~ Israel supports Sudanese army
~ Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley's defence of Small Island Developing States at COP26 makes her a regional rock star
~ Congress passes $1T infrastructure bill – but how does the government go about spending that much money?
~ Booker Prize: Damon Galgut's The Promise is a reminder of South Africa's continued and difficult journey to a better future
~ Behind the success of the Kenyan Twitter disinformation campaign to discredit the Pandora Papers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter