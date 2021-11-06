Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Congress passes $1T infrastructure bill – but how does the government go about spending that much money?

By Ana Maria Dimand, Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration, Boise State University
The government uses a process called public procurement. A professor of public policy explains how the process works and how it is increasingly used to achieve social goals.


