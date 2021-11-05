Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembrance Day: Flag-raising discussions in Canada pose questions about residential schools and what we remember

By Trevor Norris, Associate Professor, Department of Eductional Studies, Brock University
Frank Deer, Associate professor and Canada Research Chair, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
Remembrance Day has typically focused on commemorating the costs of military conflict. It is time to reconsider what and we remember and how.


