Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with Disabilities Needed in Global Efforts to Combat Climate Change

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exterior of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, with a banner reading: "Welcome to the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021."  © 2021 Human Rights Watch “Disabled people won’t survive climate change if it isn’t in the plan for us to do so. And you can’t plan without us.” These were the words of Gabrielle Peters, a disabled policy analyst from Canada, during a side event at the United Nations climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow today that put the spotlight on the needs of people with disabilities during climate disasters. People with disabilities comprise an estimated…


