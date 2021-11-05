Tolerance.ca
Outside theatre: why it mustn't stop after the pandemic

By Steve Waters, Professor of scriptwriting and playwright, University of East Anglia
Indoor theatre is back. Despite audiences being inscrutable in masks, I’ve seen two packed shows and begun to believe that theatres are finally recovering after a dreadful year. But the outdoor experiments that have kept theatre’s flame alight during the pandemic shouldn’t be cast aside in the process.

The appeal of Zoom productions, livestreams and audio shows may have peaked, but outdoor theatre has been a life saver for some companies, with venues as diverse as London’s Arcola…


