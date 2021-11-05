Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate finance: it'll be cheaper in the long run if poorer countries receive it as a matter of urgency

By Kamiar Mohaddes, Associate Professor in Economics & Policy, University of Cambridge
Matt Burke, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
Matthew Agarwala, Project Leader, The Wealth Economy, Bennett Institute for Public Policy, University of Cambridge
Patrycja Klusak, Lecturer in Banking and Finance at University of East Anglia and Affiliated Researcher at Bennett Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge, University of East Anglia
Share this article
The almost mystical Green Climate Fund is back in the headlines at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The fund grew out of a promise made by rich nations in 2009 to provide US$100 billion (£74 billion) per year in “climate finance” to help developing countries to decarbonise their economies. So far, the amount actually raised has fallen far short, though we might at least get there soon.

Climate finance is notoriously tricky to define. It’s rarely clear how much is really available, or how much is actually needed. So where does this money come from, and can those richer nations even…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Librarians help students navigate an age of misinformation – but schools are cutting their numbers
~ South Africa's local government is broken: could the 2021 election outcomes be the turning point?
~ Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what's really going on here?
~ I'm an infectious disease doctor. Yes, I'm vaccinating our 5-year-old against COVID-19. Here is why you should too.
~ Fifty years ago, humans took the first full photo of Earth from space – the climate crisis means it's time for another
~ Outside theatre: why it mustn't stop after the pandemic
~ Top scientist: why South Africa shouldn't be giving 12-17 year olds COVID shots -- now
~ COP26: Scotland's coral reefs are on the line at Glasgow climate change summit
~ Wages up as Americans are encouraged back to work and into the office – 3 takeaways from the latest jobs report
~ Four key rules for successful leadership
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter