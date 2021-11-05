Is COVID-19 here to stay? A team of biologists explains what it means for a virus to become endemic
By Sara Sawyer, Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder
Arturo Barbachano-Guerrero, Postdoctoral Researcher in Virology, University of Colorado Boulder
Cody Warren, Postdoctoral Fellow in Virology and Immunology, University of Colorado Boulder
Some viruses go extinct, while others stick around. The virus that causes COVID-19 seems likely to remain with us for the long term.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 5, 2021