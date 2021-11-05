Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reducing air travel by small amounts each year could level off the climate impact

By Milan Klöwer, Postdoctoral Researcher in Weather and Climate Modelling, University of Oxford
Just before the pandemic, aircraft engines were burning one billion litres of fuel a day. But then the number of daily civil aviation flights fell from 110,000 to less than 50,000 during 2020, on average. With the easing of travel restrictions, air traffic is increasing back towards its pre-pandemic peak.

Most world leaders and delegates will have flown to Glasgow…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


