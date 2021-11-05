Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forests can't handle all the net-zero emissions plans – companies and countries expect nature to offset too much carbon

By Doreen Stabinsky, Professor of Global Environmental Politics, College of the Atlantic
Kate Dooley, Research Fellow, Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne
Yes, trees and soils can absorb and store carbon, but the carbon doesn’t stay stored forever. That’s one of the problems with how net-zero plans for the climate are being designed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


