Tigray: the devastating toll of Ethiopia's vicious year of war – podcast
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Godfred Boafo, Commissioning Editor: Ghana
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
A year since war broke out in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, conflict in the country is intensifying. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to two experts about the worsening humanitarian situation in Tigray and the international community’s response to the conflict.
And we hear from a researcher who found that reusable food containers aren’t always better for the environment than disposable ones.