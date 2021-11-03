Land, culture, livelihood: what Indigenous people stand to lose from climate 'solutions'
By Robert Hales, Director Centre for Sustainable Enterprise, Griffith University
Rowan Foley, CEO of Aboriginal Carbon Foundation, Indigenous Knowledge
Tim Cadman, Research Fellow with the Law Futures Centre and the Institute for Ethics, Governance and Law, Griffith University
Toni Hay, Expert in Indigenous climate adaptation, Indigenous Knowledge
More than 100 nations have pledged to end deforestation by 2030. But there’s no mention of the need for Indigenous people to give their prior informed consent.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 3rd 2021