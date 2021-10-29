Tolerance.ca
The FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 – a pediatrician explains how the drug was tested for safety and efficacy

By Debbie-Ann Shirley, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
Pediatric clinical trials for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 have shown that the Pfizer shot is safe and effective.


© The Conversation -


