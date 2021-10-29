Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not spooked by Halloween ghost stories? You may have aphantasia

By Rebecca Keogh, Research Fellow, Department of Cognitive Science, Macquarie University
Share this article
If a friend seems to be immune to your spooky, ghost story this Halloween, ask them if they can see the story unfold in their mind’s eye.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 60 years after it first gazed at the skies, the Parkes dish is still making breakthroughs
~ Sri Lanka sacks agricultural scientist for raising concerns over agro-chemical ban
~ Sudanese Forces Should Stop Abuses Against Protesters
~ Chad: Violent Repression of Opposition Protest
~ Afghanistan: Taliban ‘Vice’ Handbook Abusive
~ Noam Chomsky pushes for isolation of the unvaxxed
~ George Soros sets up "Good Information Inc."
~ Support Voltaire Network, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Explainer: what Sudan's coup is about and why the rest of the world needs to act
~ Facebook relaunches itself as 'Meta' in a clear bid to dominate the metaverse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter